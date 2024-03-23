KickToken (KICK) Price Reaches $0.0240 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.93 million and $1,612.90 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KickToken has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0240 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02404292 USD and is up 1.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $1,614.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

