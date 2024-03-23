Keyvan Mohajer Sells 31,665 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 31,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $192,523.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,137,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Keyvan Mohajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Tuesday, March 19th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 48,837 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $408,765.69.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 379 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $2,334.64.

On Thursday, February 15th, Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $10.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOUN shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $4.90 target price (down previously from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.