Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 20,266 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2024

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

