Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson Sells 20,266 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kelly Elizabeth Stark-Anderson sold 20,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.13, for a total value of C$205,294.58.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of DPM opened at C$9.81 on Friday. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.79 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.92.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 17.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1075388 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.34.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPM

About Dundee Precious Metals

(Get Free Report)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.