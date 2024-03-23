Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target to $13.00

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NEWT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NewtekOne has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $19.36.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. This is a positive change from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in NewtekOne by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 43,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewtekOne by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NewtekOne by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NewtekOne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

