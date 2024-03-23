JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Holdings Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF accounts for 2.7% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton owned 0.34% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $8,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000.

JMST remained flat at $50.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 242,823 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

