JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,881 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock remained flat at $50.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,418,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,692. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $50.24. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

