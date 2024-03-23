JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Independent Wealth Network Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.24.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

