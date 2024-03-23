JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Up 0.6%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.47 and last traded at $54.24. 1,355,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,623,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.93.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.3804 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
