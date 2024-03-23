JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.00

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income (LON:MATE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 101.42 ($1.29), with a volume of 18947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,716.67.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income’s payout ratio is presently -8,333.33%.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

