JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) is Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 217.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,354 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,854,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,986 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,248,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,446,000 after purchasing an additional 111,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after purchasing an additional 327,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,083,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,334,000 after acquiring an additional 321,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 150.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 919,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,835,000 after acquiring an additional 552,163 shares in the last quarter.

JCPB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. 540,481 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.73.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

