JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price to $13.00

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.61.

NASDAQ:DNUT opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.43. Krispy Kreme has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krispy Kreme

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the first quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 178.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

