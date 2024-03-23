JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Price Target to $34.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNDX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.42.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

