Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Earns “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,100 ($26.73) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Johnson Matthey to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.37) to GBX 2,000 ($25.46) in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.01) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,460 ($18.59) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Matthey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,985 ($25.27).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Trading Down 0.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 1,846 ($23.50) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,633.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,613.88. The stock has a market cap of £3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1,922.92, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.96. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,016.50 ($25.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,585 ($20.18) per share, with a total value of £380.40 ($484.28). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 66 shares of company stock valued at $109,920. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.