JMP Securities Increases Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Price Target to $80.00

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.17.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $47.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,005.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $107,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,005.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,406 shares of company stock worth $4,801,328 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

