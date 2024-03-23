JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Stake Lowered by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,101 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,705,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,071 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 43.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,885,000 after buying an additional 2,072,683 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,462,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after buying an additional 1,791,273 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,148,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,403,000 after buying an additional 1,653,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 49.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,576,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,052,000 after buying an additional 1,518,328 shares during the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on JBLU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.47.

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

