Jessup Wealth Management Inc Invests $5.04 Million in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 237,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,042,000. Star Bulk Carriers accounts for about 2.5% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 209.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 48,691 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 61.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 77,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter worth $1,768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBLK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.57 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $263.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

(Free Report)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

Further Reading

