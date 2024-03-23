Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $8.13 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 511.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,895 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,437,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,381,952. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day moving average is $187.69.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

