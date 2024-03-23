Jessup Wealth Management Inc Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 5.7% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. The company has a market cap of $287.44 billion, a PE ratio of 345.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.78.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

