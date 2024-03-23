Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys New Shares in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,851 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Airlines Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,373 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 11.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,747 shares of the airline’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 176,047 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,668 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded American Airlines Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.53.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 16,151,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,406,742. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.57. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.46.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

