Jessup Wealth Management Inc Buys 22,827 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 283.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,827 shares during the quarter. CME Group accounts for 3.3% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 0.7 %

CME traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $214.50. 1,169,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,940. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.51. The firm has a market cap of $77.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Barclays raised their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.30.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

