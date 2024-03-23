Jennifer Leyden Sells 37,448 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 37,448 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $185,742.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

GETY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

