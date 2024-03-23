Jefferies Financial Group Trims MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Target Price to $28.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on MP Materials from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut MP Materials from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Get MP Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MP

MP Materials Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MP opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. MP Materials has a one year low of $12.68 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). MP Materials had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.40 million. Research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 22.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in MP Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MP Materials by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MP Materials by 8.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MP Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after buying an additional 1,441,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.