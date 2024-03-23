Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 3,900 ($49.65) price target on the stock.

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a GBX 3,350 ($42.65) price objective for the company.

Computacenter Stock Performance

Computacenter Increases Dividend

LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,702 ($34.40) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,873.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,709.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.72. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 1,994.30 ($25.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,982 ($37.96).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 47.40 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $22.60. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,047.62%.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides technology and services to corporate and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Featured Articles

