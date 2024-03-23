Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JAZZ. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.42.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $121.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.04.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.27% and a net margin of 10.82%. Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $119.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,435,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 463,213 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after buying an additional 224,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

