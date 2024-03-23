Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 23,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$16,560.00.

Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. CIBC downgraded Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$1.15.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

