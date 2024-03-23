Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch Sells 23,000 Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Stock

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.72, for a total value of C$16,560.00.
Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 15th, Jared Ian Arling Strom Gurevitch sold 50,000 shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.77, for a total value of C$38,500.00.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$312.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.97. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.71 and a 1 year high of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.