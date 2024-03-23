Jardine Matheson (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $37.21

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.48, with a volume of 21385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

Jardine Matheson Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Jardine Matheson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

