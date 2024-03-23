Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 4.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $13.43. Janux Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

