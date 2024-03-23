Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Acquired by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 304,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,935 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 357,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 72,059 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus International Group by 1,938.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $773,241.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,743,104.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976. 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus International Group Price Performance

JBI remained flat at $15.00 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,640. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Janus International Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group Profile

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Featured Stories

