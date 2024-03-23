Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Wealthsource Partners LLC

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 595.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $9,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,354,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,460 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,134,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,949,000 after acquiring an additional 564,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,751,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,066 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $162,652,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after acquiring an additional 224,815 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.35. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

