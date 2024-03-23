James W. Wert Sells 1,000 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director James W. Wert sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $25.66 on Friday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $389.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park-Ohio

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKOH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 475,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,197,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 90,998 shares during the period. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

See Also

