James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

James Hardie Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of JHX stock opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.23 million. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 38.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 357.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 23,524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 116,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 102,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

