Izotropic (OTCMKTS:IZOZF) Trading 22.2% Higher

Izotropic Co. (OTCMKTS:IZOZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 2,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 26,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.13.
Izotropic Corporation, a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic products for detecting breast cancers. It develops and commercializes IzoView, a 360-degree computed tomography imaging system designed for breast imaging. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
