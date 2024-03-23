iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Stock Holdings Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 225.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,033 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period.
Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.61. 209,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,598. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.81 and a twelve month high of $105.10.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
