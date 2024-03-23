iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $129.66 and last traded at $129.60, with a volume of 26756 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

