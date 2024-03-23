iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.18 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day moving average is $74.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

