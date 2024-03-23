iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is HB Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,640,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,486 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $198,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,378,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.65.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

