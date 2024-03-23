iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,447 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.44. 1,356,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,414. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.