iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUB opened at $104.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.37. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $102.50 and a 52-week high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

