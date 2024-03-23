iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,156 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWY. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $927,210,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,534,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,983,000 after acquiring an additional 615,485 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after acquiring an additional 475,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,457,000 after acquiring an additional 170,243 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $196.82. 232,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,290. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $132.74 and a 1-year high of $197.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.07 and its 200 day moving average is $172.40.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.