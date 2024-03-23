iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 135.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 159,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 91,942 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $26,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,735,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,185,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,408,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.99. 1,125,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

