iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

IWF traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $339.01. 788,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,026. The stock has a market cap of $86.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $233.51 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.25.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

