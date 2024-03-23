iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 30,355,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,256,012. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

