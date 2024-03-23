iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 247,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the previous session’s volume of 82,853 shares.The stock last traded at $36.16 and had previously closed at $36.25.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $35.74.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEMB. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 25,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,854,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,587,000 after buying an additional 125,235 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.