iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,054,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 797,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,071,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 215.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,253,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,878,000 after acquiring an additional 855,833 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,973,000 after acquiring an additional 749,991 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 695,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,589,000 after acquiring an additional 399,823 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,495,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

