iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,054,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 797,715 shares.The stock last traded at $23.93 and had previously closed at $23.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF (IBTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2024 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2024. The fund will terminate in December 2024. IBTE was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.