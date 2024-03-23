iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $114.57. 507,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,494. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.49. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.91 and a fifty-two week high of $115.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

