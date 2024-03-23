iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Decreased by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.