iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Position Increased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.82. 433,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,020. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.11. The company has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.61 and a 52 week high of $89.63.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4397 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

