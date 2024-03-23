iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,034 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $107,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after purchasing an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $523.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,940,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $467.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $391.09 and a 1-year high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

