iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IVV traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $523.92. 6,940,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,968. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $391.09 and a 1 year high of $526.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $501.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.69. The firm has a market cap of $405.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

