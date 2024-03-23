iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Holdings Trimmed by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.9% of Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 100,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 44,143 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IEMG stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,370,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,200,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.57 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

